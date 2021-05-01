Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Oyster Point Pharma to post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Oyster Point Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OYST opened at $20.65 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $35.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $536.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of -0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

