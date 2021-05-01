Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.40

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Monday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PAC opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Friday. Pacific Assets Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 357 ($4.66). The firm has a market cap of £399.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 323.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 317.10.

Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

