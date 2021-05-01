Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PKG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.20.

NYSE:PKG opened at $147.65 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $150.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.48 and a 200-day moving average of $133.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 157,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 19,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 271.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

