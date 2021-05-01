Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Packaging Co. of America traded as high as $148.80 and last traded at $148.48, with a volume of 2819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.37.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,713,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,907,000 after purchasing an additional 385,137 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $30,860,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

