Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) Short Interest Update

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PALT traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 33,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Paltalk has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative net margin of 58.84% and a negative return on equity of 83.77%. The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

