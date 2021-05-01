Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Short Interest Down 52.0% in April

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the March 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pampa Energía currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

NYSE PAM traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $13.42. 112,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $762.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.18 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $3,667,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 862.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 180,831 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

