Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

Several analysts have commented on UL shares. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.