Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 6,253 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,612,000 after buying an additional 1,018,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,571,000 after buying an additional 303,710 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,407,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,458,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 402,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $44.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

