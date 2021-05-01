Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

