Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 446 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 413,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 269,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $1,518,000.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

