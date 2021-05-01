Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $42,067.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,236.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,685 shares of company stock worth $616,882 over the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

