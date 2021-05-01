Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.650-14.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY21 guidance to $14.65-14.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $313.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,005. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.21. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $140.01 and a 1 year high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.79.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

