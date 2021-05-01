Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. 29,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,117. Parkland has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKIUF. Desjardins raised their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

