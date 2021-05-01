Particl Trading 19.2% Higher This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00002557 BTC on popular exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $14.39 million and approximately $30,606.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.09 or 0.01065628 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,801,349 coins and its circulating supply is 9,780,031 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

