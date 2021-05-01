Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on June 17th

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Patterson-UTI Energy has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $9.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.