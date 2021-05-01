Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

PAYA has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

PAYA stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.52 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Paya by 100.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,649,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 825,745 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,028,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 904,309 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,689,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Paya by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 289,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 228,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

