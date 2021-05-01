PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

Shares of PBF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. 3,003,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

