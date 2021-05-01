PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%.

Shares of PBFX traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.40. 223,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,283. The company has a market capitalization of $960.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $15.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.30%.

PBFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

