PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $55.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $675.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.84 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 98.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

