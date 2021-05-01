PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Professional Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2,005.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

PMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.