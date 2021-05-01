Peony Market Cap Hits $1.31 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Peony has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $2,150.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068877 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001326 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004531 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,617,475 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

