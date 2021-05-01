People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $482.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to report $482.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $498.30 million and the lowest is $472.40 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $495.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,897,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,041. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,111,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 247,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,730. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

