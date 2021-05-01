PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.45. The company has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

