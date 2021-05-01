Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.22 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.150 EPS.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $65.61. 382,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Perficient has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $66.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

