Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.71

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $7.52. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 21,613 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

