Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Update

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 219,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:PBT opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.13. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.0119 dividend. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

