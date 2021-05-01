Pershing Square Holdings (PSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on June 18th

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PSH opened at GBX 2,710 ($35.41) on Friday. Pershing Square has a one year low of GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and a one year high of GBX 2,845 ($37.17).

