Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.64

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.51 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,600,649 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Petra Diamonds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

