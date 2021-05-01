Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $11.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

PBR has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 23.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

