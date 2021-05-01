PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in The Clorox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Clorox by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

