PFG Advisors Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,408,000 after acquiring an additional 87,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MSCI by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after acquiring an additional 74,326 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in MSCI by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,616,000 after acquiring an additional 90,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.14.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $485.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

