PFG Advisors Has $2.46 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 618.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,804 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

