PFG Advisors Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,663,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.91.

VRSK stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average of $188.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.85 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

