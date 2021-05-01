PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,742,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $101.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $102.72.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

