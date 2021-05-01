PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after acquiring an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 494.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Clorox by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 115,123 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX opened at $182.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.80.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

