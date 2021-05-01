PFG Advisors Invests $3.10 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,639 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $207.26 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.11. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

