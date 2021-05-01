PFG Advisors Purchases 1,421 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $224.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.18 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.