PFG Advisors Sells 12,097 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,097 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.