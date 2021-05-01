PFG Advisors Sells 364 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $36.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

