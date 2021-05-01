Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $38.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Asset Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,413,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,570,826. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $215.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

