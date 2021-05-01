PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PG&E also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.55.

PCG stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,878,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,469,698. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. Analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

