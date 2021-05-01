PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Down 42.4% in April

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPCCY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.02. 399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512. PICC Property and Casualty has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

