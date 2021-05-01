Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 661,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,381. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $25.73.

PPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

