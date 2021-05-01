Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Short Interest Up 111.0% in April

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the March 31st total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

PING stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. 837,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,270. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -346.86, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $678,898. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,358,000 after buying an additional 85,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after buying an additional 236,331 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after buying an additional 510,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

