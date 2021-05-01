Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 61.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11,320.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 326.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76.

