Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $60,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in American States Water by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 384,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $5,618,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in American States Water by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in American States Water by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

AWR opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.18. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

