Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,753 shares of company stock valued at $18,812,909. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

