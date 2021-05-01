Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,853,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $710,275,000 after buying an additional 429,092 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $120,468,000 after buying an additional 155,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $105,983,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $95,845,000 after buying an additional 2,388,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPR opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

