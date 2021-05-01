Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 745 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $153.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $155.08. The company has a market cap of $123.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

