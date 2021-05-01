Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 584 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $213,125. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.28 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.12.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

